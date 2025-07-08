Brògeal Announce Debut Album Tuesday Paper Club: Hear The Title Track

As heard on early singles "Vicar Street Days" and "Friday On My Mind," the Falkirk, Scotland natives Brògeal like to spike their pub-friendly punk and indie rock sing-alongs with hefty doses of Celtic folk. It's a combination that works wonders on "Tuesday Paper Club," the title track from Brògeal's newly announced debut album.

Tuesday Paper Club will be out in October, and after hearing today's single, you're going to be eagerly anticipating it if you have love in your heart for the Pogues or Pogues disciples like Titus Andronicus. From its rolling rhythm to its darting violin melodies to its beer-spilling gang vocals, "Tuesday Paper Club" will have you transported straight to the British Isles. As frontman Daniel Harkins explains, it was inspired by exploits at the local bar, though much milder ones than you'd expect based on the music's rollicking qualities:

I wrote "Tuesday Paper Club" initially as a poem when I worked behind the bar at an old man’s boozer in Falkirk called the Wheatsheaf. It was a Tuesday and there was about 3 punters in, all sitting in silence reading the papers. So out of boredom this little poem came about and ended up being more about older people’s views on the young and how they can be so bitter about us as if they weren’t doing the same, if not worse when they were younger. I added some chords to it later and took it to the lads and it instantly became an absolute foot stomper and it’s one of our favourite songs to play live now.

An absolute foot stomper! It really is. Watch director Olivier Richomme's video for the song below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Tuesday Paper Club"

02 "Vicar Street Days"

03 "Friday On My Mind"

04 "Lady Madonna"

05 "Turn And Walk Away"

06 "Scarlett Red"

07 "Dippin’ n Divin’ Wooer Street"

08 "One For The Ditch"

09 "Draw The Line"

10 "Racing Track"

11 "Apples And Leaves"

12 "Stuck Inside"

13 "Go Home To Your Bed"

14 "Lonesome Boatman"

Tuesday Paper Club is out 10/17 via Play It Again Sam. Pre-order it here.