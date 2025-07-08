Field Medic – “castle peaks”

Field Medic teased his new album surrender instead last month with the lovely, doowop-inspired gem "MELANCHOLY." Today the indie darling is back with "castle peaks," a thoughtful ballad about traveling.

"Part of my recent mental break from the music business was taking the entirety of 2024 off from touring," Kevin Patrick Sullivan says of the tune. He continues:

For the longest time, my fiancé wanted us to take a vacation to Europe, so we finally did that spring. I spent the trip writing short observations & poems all along our European route, and when I came home, I pieced them together over a guitar part that I'd been slowly composing over the last few months. The verses are comprised of the poems describing what I observed literally, but the chorus speaks to the constant search for our place in the world, and how changing locations doesn't always take us away from ourselves.

Listen below.

surrender instead is self-released on 8/8.