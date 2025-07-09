Agriculture Announce New Album The Spiritual Sound: Hear “Bodhidharma”

A little over a year ago, Agriculture unleashed the brutal EP Living Is Easy. Today the LA black metal outfit is back with the announcement of their new album The Spiritual Sound and the release of the lead single "Bodhidharma."
"Bodhidharma, the founder of Zen Buddhism, was an Indian monk who famously stared at the wall of a cave for nine years," Dan Meyer explains, continuing:
He even cut off his eyelids in order to prevent himself from falling asleep. At one time, another monk approached him in his cave and pleaded "master, my head is on fire with anxiety, can you pacify my mind?" Bodhidharma just kept staring at the wall and Huike waited outside of the cave all night until he was buried in snow up to his waist. Finally, as a gesture of desperation he cut off his arm and offered it to the great master. Huike later became Bodhidharma’s successor.
Watch the music video for the song below.
TRACKLIST:
01 "My Garden"
02 "Flea"
03 "Micah (5:15am)"
04 "The Weight"
05 "Serenity"
06 "The Spiritual Sound"
07 "Dan's Love Song"
08 "Bodhidharma"
09 "Hallelujah"
10 "The Reply"
TOUR DATES:
09/03 - Bristol, UK @ The Exchange
09/04 - Brighton, UK @ Dust
09/05 - London, UK @ Oslo
09/06 - Manchester, UK @ White Hotel
09/07 - Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny 2
09/09 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
09/11 - Dublin, IE @ Workman's Club
09/12 - Cork, IE @ Nudes
09/13 - Belfast, NIR @ Voodoo
09/14 - Glasgow, SC @ CORE. Festival
09/16 - Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
09/17 - Kortrijk, BE @ Wilde Westen
09/18 - Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat
10/27 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger $
10/28 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk $
10/30 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade $
10/31 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom $
11/01 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore $
11/02 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer $
11/04 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
11/06 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street
11/08 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
11/09 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
11/11 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
11/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
11/14 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux
11/16 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
11/18 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
11/19 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
11/21 - Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial
11/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
12/04 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
12/05 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
$ with Boris
The Spiritual Sound is out 10/3 via The Flenser. Pre-order it here.