Agriculture Announce New Album The Spiritual Sound: Hear “Bodhidharma”

A little over a year ago, Agriculture unleashed the brutal EP Living Is Easy. Today the LA black metal outfit is back with the announcement of their new album The Spiritual Sound and the release of the lead single "Bodhidharma."

"Bodhidharma, the founder of Zen Buddhism, was an Indian monk who famously stared at the wall of a cave for nine years," Dan Meyer explains, continuing:

He even cut off his eyelids in order to prevent himself from falling asleep. At one time, another monk approached him in his cave and pleaded "master, my head is on fire with anxiety, can you pacify my mind?" Bodhidharma just kept staring at the wall and Huike waited outside of the cave all night until he was buried in snow up to his waist. Finally, as a gesture of desperation he cut off his arm and offered it to the great master. Huike later became Bodhidharma’s successor.

Watch the music video for the song below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "My Garden"

02 "Flea"

03 "Micah (5:15am)"

04 "The Weight"

05 "Serenity"

06 "The Spiritual Sound"

07 "Dan's Love Song"

08 "Bodhidharma"

09 "Hallelujah"

10 "The Reply"

TOUR DATES:

09/03 - Bristol, UK @ The Exchange

09/04 - Brighton, UK @ Dust

09/05 - London, UK @ Oslo

09/06 - Manchester, UK @ White Hotel

09/07 - Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny 2

09/09 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

09/11 - Dublin, IE @ Workman's Club

09/12 - Cork, IE @ Nudes

09/13 - Belfast, NIR @ Voodoo

09/14 - Glasgow, SC @ CORE. Festival

09/16 - Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

09/17 - Kortrijk, BE @ Wilde Westen

09/18 - Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat

10/27 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger $

10/28 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk $

10/30 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade $

10/31 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom $

11/01 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore $

11/02 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer $

11/04 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

11/06 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

11/08 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

11/09 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/11 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

11/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

11/14 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

11/16 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

11/18 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

11/19 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/21 - Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial

11/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

12/04 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

12/05 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

$ with Boris

The Spiritual Sound is out 10/3 via The Flenser. Pre-order it here.