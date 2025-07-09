Big Thief – “All Night All Day”

Big Thief began the rollout for their new album Double Infinity by releasing the opening track, "Incomprehensible." A month later, they're back to share a second single. "All Night All Day" maintains the windswept dreamlike shimmer of "Incomprehensible," further defining an aesthetic for this new album that reminds me of the new-agey pan-genre pop of the late '80s and early '90s (think Michael Jackson's Free Willy song) shot through with tender Americana singer-songwriter vibes a la Lucinda Williams. It's like a back-porch sing-along where the dangling wind chimes open up a portal to another dimension... or something? Something good.

"Swallow poison swallow sugar/ Sometimes they taste the same," Adrianne Lenker sings on the chorus. "But I know your love is neither/ And love is just a name/ It's a thing we say for what pulls through/ 'Til we come together." Hear the song below.

Double Infinity is out 9/5 via 4AD.