Rocket Announce Debut Album R Is For Rocket: Hear “Wide Awake”

The '90s alt-rock revivalism of Rocket's 2023 EP Versions Of You earned them a spot on our list of the Best New Artists Of 2024. The LA quartet kicked off 2025 with a few singles including "One Million" and "Crossing Fingers," and today they've announced a whole album: R Is For Rocket arrives in October, and another new single called "Wide Awake" is out now.

Rocket completed R Is For Rocket after spending a lot of time on the road opening for icons like Ride, Sunny Day Real Estate, and Silversun Pickups -- some of the very artists that inspired them to form a band in the first place. With guitarist Desi Scaglione as producer, they recorded the album's quieter moments with a collection of vintage gear at 64 Sound, and the heavier parts at Foo Fighters’ Studio 606. One of those heavier songs is "Wide Awake," a pummeling, nerve-ridden anthem that pairs discordant guitars with singer/bassist Alithea Tuttle's delicate vocals. The band says in a press release:

R Is For Rocket is about relationships, the most important part of life; relationships with your friends, your parents, your girlfriend or boyfriend, and most importantly your relationship with yourself. "Wide Awake" is the perfect balance of all the elements of this record, after years in the making and countless versions, we’re excited to finally share it.

Watch Jaxon Whittington's video for "Wide Awake" below, where the members of Rocket play a sneaky house show. (Or do they?) Also below, see the tracklist for R Is For Rocket.

TRACKLIST:

01 "The Choice"

02 "Act Like Your Title"

03 "Crossing Fingers"

04 "One Million"

05 "Another Second Chance"

06 "Pretending"

07 "Crazy"

08 "Number One Fan"

09 "Wide Awake"

10 "R Is For Rocket"

R Is For Rocket is out 10/3 via Transgressive.