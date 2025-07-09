Anand Wilder Announces New Album Psychic Lessons: Hear “Bog People”

Anand Wilder released his solo debut album I Don't Know My Words in 2022, and last year he teamed with Dirty Projectors' Maia Friedman to cover Metric in honor Last Gang Records' 20th anniversary. Now the former Yeasayer member is back with news of a sophomore solo LP.

For Psychic Lessons, out next month, Wilder teamed with co-producer Jachary, known for his work with L’Rain and Tasha. The pair also brought on board Yeasayer collaborator Walter Fancourt to create what Wilder calls a "DIY Compass Point Studios," referring to the famed recording locale in the Bahamas. Wilder on the genre-melding project: "I just want to keep making records in a reeling music industry. This one’s about drawing inspiration anywhere I find it — myth, history, anthropology, satire, life’s little indignities, or a pink keyboard my wife found on the street."

Psychic Lessons includes Wilder's recent psych-pop single "Appointment in Samarra" as well as today's new track "Bog People." The song weaves rock guitars into a scrappy boom-bap beat, creating a '90s aesthetic mirrored by the music video's use of fisheye lens. Wilder sings of "chillin' with the bog people" with a delivery that reminds me of Britpop. Here's what he says about the song and its visuals:

Walter Fancourt and I had made this sort of '90s sounding boy band inspired beat with screechy synth bends, so I just laid three chords over it and really went for it in a '90s alt-rock vein. And I hope the video captures some of that fisheye lens, VHS-style, '90s fun. Directed by Patrick Drummond (Starcleaner Reunion), with some extra footage shot by my seven-year-old daughter Zazie and childhood friend Bernard Feinsod, I wanted it to look like a '90s Beastie Boys video or something. We shot the nightclub dream sequence at the Rodeo Bar, where I DJ vinyl Third Tuesdays of every month. So it's kind of like a conversation between a know-it-all museum tour guide and a horrified museumgoer with scraps of anthropological history describing all these little details from what we think we know about this ritual sacrifice, combined with my poetic conjecture trying to get inside the minds of the people. Was it a punishment or a reward? Were the onlookers jealous or hysterical? And who is being offered up for sacrifice today.

Check out "Bog People" and "Appointment in Samarra" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Appointment In Samarra"

02 "Broken Beyond Repair"

03 "Molly’s Song"

04 "Darling Please"

05 "Social Exile"

06 "Give Us A Wink"

07 "Tech Job"

08 "Selkie Bride"

09 "He Believed In It"

10 "Get A Dog"

11 "Bog People"

12 "Living Beside You"

Psychic Lessons is out 8/22 via Last Gang/MNRK. Pre-order it here.