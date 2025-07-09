Debby Friday – “Bet On Me”

Skip to Content
Toronto artist Debby Friday is a few weeks away from releasing her sophomore album The Starrr Of The Queen Of Life, and it sure seems like she's going all-in on dance-pop with this one. That is not a complaint. Up until now, Friday has shared a couple of fizzy, bloopy, thumpy singles, "1/17" and "All I Wanna Do Is Party." Now, we get a third one.

On her new track "Bet On Me," Debby Friday sounds a lot like PinkPantheress. Once again, that is not a complaint. The song pairs Friday's whispery, inviting vocals with murmuring synths and a charged-up, splattering breakbeat that tiptoes close to drum 'n' bass territory. The song doesn't sound exactly like PinkPantheress, who would never attempt the kind of chanted breakdown that appears here. But its combination of shiver and skitter feels very plugged into the moment, in a good way. Below, check out the "Bet On Me" video, which Debby Friday co-directed with frequent collaborator Kevan Funk.

The Starrr Of The Queen Of Life is out 8/1 on Sub Pop.

