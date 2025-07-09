End It – “Life Sublime”

At long last, the End It album is nearly upon us. Baltimore hardcore face-rippers End It have been doing their thing since the pre-pandemic days, playing crazy shows and cranking out abbreviated bursts of nastiness. Just off of a couple of EPs and a whole lot of live shows, they've become enough of a hardcore sensation that they will soon open a couple of shows for Blink-182. Now, End It have finally deigned to record a full-length album -- Wrong Side Of Heaven, produced by Turnstile/Hot Water Music collaborator Brian McTiernan. "Full-length album" is a relative term here, since the record will probably be short enough that you can play the whole thing while driving or walking to your nearest grocery store. Nevertheless, it's shaping up to be something special.

We've already posted End It's anthemic Wrong Side Of Heaven single "Pale Horse," and now they've got another song that hits just as hard. "Life Sublime" is an old-school two-minute stomper about being a hired gun, always on the run, who's loyal to none. Akil Godsey screams the line "sovereignty I reject!," and he makes you feel that shit. "Life Sublime" also has a very fun video, in which directors Noah Haycock, Aaron Patrick, and Alex Futtersak render the members of End It as primitive video-game hellraisers. We see Godsey, for instance, robbing a bank via molotov cocktail while chugging a beer. A giant sewer shit-worm gets decapitated, and a forklift crushes a cop car. It's good stuff. Experience that video and check out End It's tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

8/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ This Is Hardcore

9/09 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

9/10 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *

9/12 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution *

9/13 - Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor *

9/14 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm *

9/16 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground *

9/17 - New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground *

9/19 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater *

9/26 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater ^

9/27 - Kansas City, MO @ T ]-Mobile Center ^

11/08-09 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Flyover Fest

* with Superheaven, Cloud Nothings, & Soul Blind

^ with Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio

Wrong Side Of Heaven is out 8/29 on Flatspot.