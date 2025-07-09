Fraternal Twin – “Evil Eye”

Fraternal Twin went nearly a decade without releasing any new music, but that long absence has suddenly ended. The New York indie band is back this week with "Evil Eye," their first new song since 2016's Homeworlding (not counting a demo that popped up on a benefit compilation this year). The track creeps along with a bit of a languorous slowcore vibe, but not at the expense of understated pop appal; the way Tom Christie sings the titular phrase ensured it got stuck in my head. Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
07/09 - Boston, MA @ Silhouette Lounge
07/10 - Dover, NH @ Auspicious Brew
07/11 - Montreal, QC @ Blue Dog
07/12 - Toronto, ON @ Expo 1978
07/14 - Detroit, MI @ Ghost Light
07/15 - Dayton, OH @ Side Door @ Brightside
07/16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Nikki Lopez
07/17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Purgatory