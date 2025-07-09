Fraternal Twin – “Evil Eye”

Fraternal Twin went nearly a decade without releasing any new music, but that long absence has suddenly ended. The New York indie band is back this week with "Evil Eye," their first new song since 2016's Homeworlding (not counting a demo that popped up on a benefit compilation this year). The track creeps along with a bit of a languorous slowcore vibe, but not at the expense of understated pop appal; the way Tom Christie sings the titular phrase ensured it got stuck in my head. Listen below.

<a href="https://fraternaltwin.bandcamp.com/track/evil-eye">Evil Eye by Fraternal Twin</a>

TOUR DATES:

07/09 - Boston, MA @ Silhouette Lounge

07/10 - Dover, NH @ Auspicious Brew

07/11 - Montreal, QC @ Blue Dog

07/12 - Toronto, ON @ Expo 1978

07/14 - Detroit, MI @ Ghost Light

07/15 - Dayton, OH @ Side Door @ Brightside

07/16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Nikki Lopez

07/17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Purgatory