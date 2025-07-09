Richard Ashcroft Responds To Viral Concert Video Of Someone Shazaming “Bitter Sweet Symphony”

When the Oasis reunion tour kicked off with a pair of shows in Cardiff last weekend, Richard Ashcroft was on hand as the opening act. Both nights, the Verve frontman — the Gallagher brothers' friend and fellow Britpop-era star — went on second at Principality Stadium following Cast, who are recently reunited as well. In footage from Friday's concert posted to TikTok, a person in the crowd can be seen using Shazam to identify the song being performed by Ashcroft. That song: "Bitter Sweet Symphony," the Verve's Stones-sampling 1997 mega-hit. It seems impossible that someone at an Oasis concert in Wales would need Shazam to identify that particular track, but there she was. A text overlay on the video reads: "DID THEY JUST SHAZAM THE NATIONAL ANTHEM 😩."

The video went viral, and Ashcroft was a good sport about it. In an Instagram post Sunday recapping Saturday night's gig, he wrote, "Day 2 thanks to everyone who came down and gave such beautiful support for my set. Ifyou don’t know it Shazam it, all new fans welcome!" Ashcroft also thanked Liam Gallagher for dedicating "Cast No Shadow" to him; Noel Gallagher wrote the Morning Glory track in Ashcroft's honor three decades ago.

Take a look at the viral Shazam video and Ashcroft's response below.

UPDATE: Introducing "Bitter Sweet Symphony" before his set on Friday (July 11), Aschroft shouted, "Get your Shazams out!"