Deftones Announce New Album private music: Hear “my mind is a mountain”

Last month Deftones’ seminal album White Pony turned 25 and the band teased something called private music. It turns out that it's their 10th studio album, which they're announcing today. “my mind is a mountain” is the first taste.

The alt-metal legends co-produced private music with Nick Raskulinecz. The record follows 2020's Ohms, and that year they also released a White Pony remix album featuring DJ Shadow, Robert Smith, and more for its 20th anniversary. In 2022, bassist Sergio Vega split with the group over a contract dispute, so he's not on this LP. Check out "my mind is a mountain" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "my mind is a mountain"

02 "locked club"

03 "ecdysis"

04 "infinite source"

05 "souvenir"

06 "cXz"

07 "i think about you all the time"

08 "milk of the madonna"

09 "cut hands"

10 "~metal dream"

11 "departing the body"

TOUR DATES:

08/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

08/25 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

08/27 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

08/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

08/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

09/01 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium*

09/05 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium*

09/07 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

09/08 – Montreal, QC@ Bell Centre

09/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

09/11 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

09/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

09/15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/17 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

09/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Piedmont Park %

09/20 – Louisville, KY @ Highland Festival Grounds at Ky Expo Center #

10/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Discovery Park !

*with System Of A Down

% Shaky Knees Music Festival

# Louder Than Life Festival

! Aftershock

private music is out 8/22 via Reprise / Warner. Pre-order it here.