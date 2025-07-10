Deftones Announce New Album private music: Hear “my mind is a mountain”

Last month Deftones’ seminal album White Pony turned 25 and the band teased something called private music. It turns out that it's their 10th studio album, which they're announcing today. “my mind is a mountain” is the first taste.
The alt-metal legends co-produced private music with Nick Raskulinecz. The record follows 2020's Ohms, and that year they also released a White Pony remix album featuring DJ Shadow, Robert Smith, and more for its 20th anniversary. In 2022, bassist Sergio Vega split with the group over a contract dispute, so he's not on this LP. Check out "my mind is a mountain" below.
TRACKLIST:
01 "my mind is a mountain"
02 "locked club"
03 "ecdysis"
04 "infinite source"
05 "souvenir"
06 "cXz"
07 "i think about you all the time"
08 "milk of the madonna"
09 "cut hands"
10 "~metal dream"
11 "departing the body"
TOUR DATES:
08/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
08/25 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
08/27 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
08/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
08/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
09/01 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium*
09/05 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium*
09/07 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
09/08 – Montreal, QC@ Bell Centre
09/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
09/11 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
09/15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/17 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
09/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Piedmont Park %
09/20 – Louisville, KY @ Highland Festival Grounds at Ky Expo Center #
10/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Discovery Park !
*with System Of A Down
% Shaky Knees Music Festival
# Louder Than Life Festival
! Aftershock
private music is out 8/22 via Reprise / Warner. Pre-order it here.