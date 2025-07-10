Febuary Address Ex-Bassist’s Claim She Was Kicked Out For Not Being Emo Enough

The Las Vegas screamo band Febuary (that's how they spell their name, no "r," not a typo) released their new EP Run Like A Girl. It's a solid collection of tracks with some appropriately dramatic titles ("Im Fucking Bulletproof!!!" and "What A Douche!!!" among them), and it comes with a pedigree, having been mixed and mastered by scene overlord Jack Shirley. One of the other tracks on the EP, "I Hope Everyone Remembers What You Were," sparked a response from Febuary's former bassist, who goes by the name of Steph, who says she was kicked out of the band for, among other reasons, not being emo enough.

As Lambgoat points out, in a statement posted to her Instagram story, Steph said she was the original writer of "I Hope Everyone Remembers What You Were" and that after kicking her out, her ex-bandmates changed the lyrics to make it a diss track targeting her. On SoundCloud, she shared her original version of the song under the title "I hope everyone knows what I was too." The caption reads, "Here is the song that was originally written for the Run like a girl Febuary ep. Instead of it being a diss, my lyrics are about how, no matter what, we were all connected.. but ya know. I guess I’m the monster."

Here's her statement from IG too:

I worked on those songs for almost half a year with them. They tell me "nah we don't want singing on this ep at all." And oh! I shouldn't add certain vocal parts because I don't listen to screamo enough… or I'm not "EMO" enough and that I'm JUST THE BASSIST and should stay in my lane. Then they kick me out. Redo the ep we recorded TWICE together already. (First time was Through some more than uncomfortable circumstances too )And rewrite the song I wrote about how no matter what happens, I'll try my best to keep making this band a thing.. and how I'm intertwined with them "forever"because I did care. But now lyrically it's a diss on me, trying to make me out to be a bad person. NAMING said song "I hope everyone remembers what you were." Like I was some monster.i have so many fucking screenshots, so many stories that would make them have that title…you have no idea.. but I don't wat ro play the "victim" as they say. Fuck all this. I deadass don't care what they have to say about me anymore. Its always been 3 against one. Always. Im sorry for not being enough and being a "Money hungry poser that has taken advantage of the scene for long enough." HAHA right man.. my fucking bad. This shit has been killing me the past few weeks… and this was the end all.

Now the remaining Febuary members have apparently shared their side of the story. Per Lambgoat, under the Reddit username SnooHabits5900, someone claiming to be in Febuary has posted a response to Steph in a Google Doc. The statement begins:

Regarding drama circulating my ex bassist The rumors that me and my band are “bullies” and told our ex bassist that she was nothing more than a bassist and to stay in her lane is completely false. Not once have I ever said, “you are not emo enough” and I can’t believe I have to say that. What was expressed in the past was that we felt her strong suit was to be on bass because we felt Airon was better fit for guitar in the genre we were working towards. The first time the band split up, she even went to say herself publicly she didn’t like screamo which is okay, and we still got back together and continued to make music.

From there, the message gets into some intra-band squabbles about Steph's availability for shows, with screenshots of text exchanges. The note asserts that Febuary reworked Steph's song because she had threatened legal action if they continued to use the original, and it denies that the new version of the song is a diss track: "This is a reference to a lyric in a song we all love, 'Unlucky' by Allwarm... This was not meant to be a personal diss whatsoever." There's a lot more to wade through, and you can do it all here if you so desire.