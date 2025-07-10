Munky From Korn Announces New Album Feat. FKA Twigs, Chelsea Wolfe, & Dis Fig

Venera is the duo of Korn guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer and musician/filmmaker Chris Hunt. They released their self-titled debut album in 2023, and they're about to follow it up with a star-studded sophomore offering. Exinfinite, the second Venera album, is coming in September via Berlin's esteemed PAN label. It boasts an impressive guest list including FKA twigs, Dis Fig, and Chelsea Wolfe. But on lead single and opening track Tear, Shaffer and Hunt show off how much the two of them can do without outside assistance. Hear it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Tear"

02 "Flatline"

03 "All Midnights" (Feat. Chelsea Wolfe)

04 "Asteroxylon"

05 "End Uncovered" (Feat. Dis Fig)

06 "uuu773"

07 "Caroline" (Feat. FKA Twigs)

08 "meridians"

09 "decreation"

Exinfinite is out 9/12 via PAN. Pre-order it here.