New Justin Bieber Album SWAG Dropping Tonight

People have been worried about Justin Bieber lately, with some onlookers expressing concerns about his religious entanglements, his mental well-being, and his financial situation. But if you were clocking that he's standing on business, perhaps you'd have realized the Biebs has been hard at work. In fact, he's got a whole album ready to drop this very night.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Def Jam will release Bieber's seventh album on July 11, which is tomorrow. Assuming it comes out at midnight as albums usually do, it'll be here in less than 10 hours. Bieber reportedly went to Iceland in April to finish the album, and wouldn't you know it, a billboard with Bieber and the word SWAG was spotted in Reykjavik today. TMZ confirms that's the album title, even though Bieber said we were supposed to stop saying that back in 2013. Bieber also shared an image of the same billboard in Los Angeles and an electronic billboard hyping the release in New York City.

Also on display via that Times Square video screen: what appears to be the new album's tracklist. Features are not listed, but it reportedly features Gunna, Cash Cobain, and Sexyy Red (who it was revealed today is also on the upcoming Maroon 5 album). He's been hosting jam sessions at his Los Angeles home with a whole range of artists. And don't forget that he hit the studio with Mk.gee last year. Here's that presumed tracklist, with “DAISIES” reportedly produced by Mk.gee according to fan sites:

01 "ALL I CAN TAKE"

02 "DAISIES"

03 "YUKON"

04 "GO BABY"

05 "THINGS YOU DO"

06 "BUTTERFLIES"

07 "WAY IT IS"

08 "FIRST PLACE"

09 "SOULFUL"

10 "WALKING AWAY"

11 "GLORY VOICE MEMO"

12 "DEVOTION"

13 "DADZ LOVE"

14 "THERAPY SESSION"

15 "SWEET SPOT"

16 "405"

17 "SWAG"

18 "ZUMA HOUSE"

19 "TOO LONG"

20 "FORGIVENESS"

Today Bieber's new post-Drew House fashion brand SKYLRK launched and TMZ also reported that he's settled a big financial dispute with Scooter Braun; the pop star will have to pay his former manager$26 million from an advance received for his curtailed Justice Tour.

HITS reports that SWAG is one of two new albums, the second one being a “proper pop album.” Bieber's most recent LP was 2021's Justice. Finally, Bieber’s wife Hailey is standing on business by posting “is it finally clocking to you fucking losers?” in her IG Stories. We'll keep you updated as more information emerges.