Rick Springfield Auctioning His World-Class Gold Coin Collection

Rick Springfield has only been a US citizen since 2006, but he's accrued quite the collection of US coins. Now he's ready to auction off about three dozen of them. His assortment of US gold coins, aptly nicknamed the Rick Springfield Collection, are being featured as part of Stack’s Bowers Galleries' 2025 Summer Global Showcase Auction, will be biddable during from August 25-30 and September 2-5 in Costa Mesa, California.

In case this is of any significance to you, here are the details on some of the highlighted coins in Springfield's collection:

-1796 Capped Bust Right Quarter Eagle. No Stars on Obverse. BD-2. Rarity-4. AU-50 (PCGS).

-1808 Capped Bust Left Quarter Eagle. BD-1. Rarity-4. EF-40 (PCGS).

-1825 Capped Head Left Quarter Eagle. BD-2. Rarity-4+. MS-65 (NGC). CAC.

-1833 Capped Head Left Quarter Eagle. BD-1. Rarity-5. MS-66 (PCGS).

-1868 Three-Dollar Gold Piece. MS-67 PL (NGC).

-1879 Four-Dollar Gold Stella. Flowing Hair. Judd-1635. Rarity-3. Proof-65 (PCGS). CAC. CMQ.

-1796/5 Capped Bust Right Half Eagle. BD-1. Rarity-4+. MS-63 (NGC).

-1806/4 Capped Bust Right Quarter Eagle. BD-1. Rarity-4+. Stars 8x5. MS-64 (NGC).

-1833 Capped Head Left Half Eagle. BD-2. Rarity-6. MS-65 (PCGS).

-1907 Indian Eagle. Wire Rim, Periods. Judd-1901. Rarity-3. MS-64+ (PCGS). CAC. CMQ.

-1908 Indian Eagle. Motto. MS-68 (PCGS).

-MCMVII (1907) Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle. High Relief. Flat Rim. MS-67+ (PCGS).

Here’s that Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle, High Relief which is valued at $350,000.

In a press release, Springfield says he wants to meet whoever buys the coins, so he's also giving the buyer two tickets and two VIP backstage passes to one of his concerts in the city of their choice. In a video interview, he said he used to collect bubble gum coins as a kid, kickstarting his obsession with gold. Watch that interview and see a clip featuring the coins below.