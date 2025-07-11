Skip to Content
Watch Dan Deacon’s Unique “Star-Spangled Banner” Performance At The Baltimore Orioles Game

8:10 PM EDT on July 10, 2025

Today the Baltimore Orioles played a home game against the New York Mets. For the "Star Spangled Banner," Dan Deacon used his electronic flair to make his performance unique.

The Baltimore-based composer and musician had a vocoder set-up and sang a heavily AutoTuned version of the national anthem. Many in the audience appeared caught off guard; surely some boomers were not happy about this. They should check out Deacon's latest project, last year's Venom: The Last Dance soundtrack. Maybe they'll like it.

Meanwhile John C. Reilly threw the first pitch at the Detroit Tigers game last night and sang "Happy Birthday" to his friend Jack White in the crowd. They both did a better job than Alex Cooper at the Chicago Cubs game on Sunday.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DL8KzHqx5BT/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

.@alexandracooper brought the energy for Sunday Night Baseball 😂

📺 Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN pic.twitter.com/gZbjVMQvuD

— espnW (@espnW) July 7, 2025

