FLO & Kaytranada – “The Mood”

Last year FLO released their debut album Access All Areas to critical acclaim. Now the British R&B girl group teamed up with buzzy Canadian producer Kaytranada for a steamy yet communicative new track called "The Mood."

“‘The Mood' is a fun and fresh take on sex," the trio explains. "Sometimes you’re not in the mood! We made this song two years ago and it still feels brand new to us. We are so honored to have been able to work with Kaytranada and so happy that the world can enjoy it with us!!! #permissionissexy.”

Watch the playful visualizer below.