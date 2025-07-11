The Pretenders Played Metal Covers With Bill Burr On Drums At His Comedy Show

Comedian Bill Burr has already made his case for rock lineage by possibly being Billy Corgan's brother. Now, he's proving rock 'n' roll runs through his veins by playing some classic tunes with British legends the Pretenders.

This bizarre event took place at Eventim Apollo (aka the Hammersmith Odeon) in London on Wednesday. They performed Motörhead's "Ace of spades," AC/DC's "How Do You Get Your Money, Honey?," Judas Priest' "Breaking The Law," and the Pretenders' 1986 hit "Don't Get Me Wrong."

Chrissie Hynde expressed her own disbelief at this collab, posting on Instagram: "Here was a surprise out of left Field…. @wilfredburr asked us to do a few tunes with him at his show in London last night at the Hammersmith Odeon where I saw Motörhead play 40 years ago." Turns out he was really good. She praised his talents (and also took a weird dig at Kate Moss?). She continued:

We performed:

Ace of spades by Motörhead

How do you get your money, honey? By AC/DC

And breaking the law by Judas Priest. I was thinking… He can tell jokes, but can jokes play drums?

The answer is - yes they can! Bill nailed it. After the show, I was thinking …

….maybe Bill missed his calling like a few other luminariesI know: John McEnroe missed his as a guitar player and opted out for tennis Bill missed his as a drummer and opted out for stand-up Kate Moss missed hers as a singer… (and I’m still trying to figure out what she opted out for). I guess we all have our chosen destinies.

Keep on rocking in the free world!

Xch

Sadly, there is no video proof for any of this. Maybe one day we'll get to witness Burr's banging stick tricks. But for now, all we have is a few social media posts to document the lore.