Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Fred Thomas Announces New Album Critical Violets, Dream Erosion Pt. VII: Hear “They Were Leaning Against The Clocktower, It Was Early, Maybe In March Or April”

10:45 AM EDT on July 11, 2025

Fred Thomas, the Michigan DIY-music lifer and Saturday Looks Good To Me founder, has been awfully busy lately. About nine months ago, Thomas released the impressive solo album Window In The Rhythm. Last month, his trio Idle Ray released a new LP called Even In The Spring. Now, Thomas is getting ready to release a new solo record, and it'll take a very different form than his last one.

On the forthcoming Critical Violets, Dream Erosion Pt. VII, Fred Thomas delves into the experimental synth-drone that's long been a part of his oeuvre. In 2020, while going through therapy for anxiety, Thomas released Dream Erosion (Synthesizer Songs) an album of soft and minimal instrumental electronic music. He followed it with 2021's Those Days Are Dust, Dream Erosion Pt. II, and he's apparently been making a whole series of records like that but only making them available as physical cassettes, with only 10 copies available for each volume. Later this month, he'll release the seventh entry in the series, and it'll be available to everyone.

The opening track from Critical Violets, Dream Erosion Pt. VII has the long, unwieldy title "They Were Leaning Against The Clocktower, It Was Early, Maybe In March Or April," but don't let that scare you off. The music is a quiet, reassuring ambient drone, and you can hear it below.

Critical Violets, Dream Erosion Pt. VII is out 7/22.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Worm – “Witchmoon: The Infernal Masquerade” (Feat. Marty Friedman)

January 22, 2026
New Music

Denzel Curry Announces New Project The Scythe: Hear “Lit Effect” (Feat. Bktherula & Lazer Dim 700)

January 22, 2026
New Music

Setting Announce New Self-Titled Album: Hear “Heard A Bubble”

January 22, 2026
New Music

Savages Share Previously Unreleased Black Sabbath Cover & Original “Prayer” For Adore Life 10th Anniversary

January 22, 2026
New Music

Arctic Monkeys, Olivia Rodrigo, Cameron Winter, Pulp, & More Contribute New Songs To War Child’s HELP(2)

January 22, 2026
New Music

A$AP Rocky’s New Pharrell Collab Premieres In Louis Vuitton’s FW26 Show, New Tokischa Collab Out Now

January 22, 2026