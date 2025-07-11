Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

38 Special Announce First New Album In Over 20 Years

12:17 PM EDT on July 11, 2025

Nick Spanos

38 Special, the Southern rockers known for their 1981 hit "Hold On Loosely," haven't released a studio album in over 20 years. Their last one was 2004's Drivetrain, and Stereogum -- which was only two years old at the time -- didn't post about it. Since then, however, 38 Special have continued touring pretty regularly, even amid lineup changes. Now they're about to have some new music to play on tour: Their upcoming album Milestone is set for release this September, and its lead single "All I Haven't Said" is out today.

The goal of Milestone, as frontman Don Barnes says in a press release, was to create "a more modern 38 Special album." Still, they wrote much of the new album with Jim Peterik of the band Survivor, who also co-wrote "Hold On Loosely." They recorded Milestone at Will Turpin's Atlanta studio, with mixing done by hard rock veteran Johnny K. Of the arena-sized anthem "All I Haven't Said," Barnes adds:

That's my throwback to the '60s, inspired by bands like the Searchers. I've always loved that jangling guitar sound and what's old is new again. We just inject more power guitars to it. About a year ago, I was playing some chords while my wife Christine was in the kitchen. She has a musical ear and out of the clear blue she said, "That sounds like it should be called 'All I Haven't Said.'" I was floored! The most perfect title matching what the chords were conveying. She helped craft some lyrics and a storyline and has a songwriting credit on it.

Watch the video for "All I Haven't Said" and see the full Milestone tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "So Much So Right"
02 "Slightly Controversial" (Feat. Pat Monahan)
03 "All I Haven’t Said"
04 "The Main Thing"
05 "Long Long Train"
06 "Looking For My Life"
07 "Making Up For Lost Time"
08 "Windows of Memories"
09 "The Look"

The self-released Milestone is out 9/19.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Worm – “Witchmoon: The Infernal Masquerade” (Feat. Marty Friedman)

January 22, 2026
New Music

Denzel Curry Announces New Project The Scythe: Hear “Lit Effect” (Feat. Bktherula & Lazer Dim 700)

January 22, 2026
New Music

Setting Announce New Self-Titled Album: Hear “Heard A Bubble”

January 22, 2026
New Music

Savages Share Previously Unreleased Black Sabbath Cover & Original “Prayer” For Adore Life 10th Anniversary

January 22, 2026
New Music

Arctic Monkeys, Olivia Rodrigo, Cameron Winter, Pulp, & More Contribute New Songs To War Child’s HELP(2)

January 22, 2026
New Music

A$AP Rocky’s New Pharrell Collab Premieres In Louis Vuitton’s FW26 Show, New Tokischa Collab Out Now

January 22, 2026