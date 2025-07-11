Amber Mark – “Sweet Serotonin”

Tennessee-born R&B-pop singer Amber Mark has been opening for some of Sabrina Carpenter's tour dates this year. At one of Carpenter's BST Hyde Park shows last week, Mark debuted an unreleased song called "Sweet Serotonin," and today she's giving the track its proper release. "Listen Responsibly..." she wrote on Instagram early this morning. "Side effects may include weak knees & playing this song on repeat." It's a sultry, smooth, and relaxed tune with an early neo-soul feel, where Mark tells her love interest: "I'll say this really clear now/ Yeah, I want you, baby/ I'll wait a whole damn year now/ To get on top of it." Watch the Alfred Marroquin-directed video for "Sweet Serotonin" below.