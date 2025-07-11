Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Amber Mark – “Sweet Serotonin”

1:38 PM EDT on July 11, 2025

Tennessee-born R&B-pop singer Amber Mark has been opening for some of Sabrina Carpenter's tour dates this year. At one of Carpenter's BST Hyde Park shows last week, Mark debuted an unreleased song called "Sweet Serotonin," and today she's giving the track its proper release. "Listen Responsibly..." she wrote on Instagram early this morning. "Side effects may include weak knees & playing this song on repeat." It's a sultry, smooth, and relaxed tune with an early neo-soul feel, where Mark tells her love interest: "I'll say this really clear now/ Yeah, I want you, baby/ I'll wait a whole damn year now/ To get on top of it." Watch the Alfred Marroquin-directed video for "Sweet Serotonin" below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Worm – “Witchmoon: The Infernal Masquerade” (Feat. Marty Friedman)

January 22, 2026
New Music

Denzel Curry Announces New Project The Scythe: Hear “Lit Effect” (Feat. Bktherula & Lazer Dim 700)

January 22, 2026
New Music

Setting Announce New Self-Titled Album: Hear “Heard A Bubble”

January 22, 2026
New Music

Savages Share Previously Unreleased Black Sabbath Cover & Original “Prayer” For Adore Life 10th Anniversary

January 22, 2026
New Music

Arctic Monkeys, Olivia Rodrigo, Cameron Winter, Pulp, & More Contribute New Songs To War Child’s HELP(2)

January 22, 2026
New Music

A$AP Rocky’s New Pharrell Collab Premieres In Louis Vuitton’s FW26 Show, New Tokischa Collab Out Now

January 22, 2026