Kid Cudi Gets Married, Announces New Album

4:23 PM EDT on July 11, 2025

It's been a busy year for Kid Cudi. Back in May he testified against Sean “Diddy” Combs in the music mogul's sex trafficking and racketeering case, with Cudi confirming that his car exploded in his driveway in 2012 shortly after Combs threatened to blow it up. Maybe we'll hear more about that in Cudi's recently-announced memoir, which is coming out next month. But on a much lighter note, Cudi also got married a couple of weeks ago, and today he's announced a new album called Free that'll be out next month too.

TMZ reports that Cudi married menswear designer Lola Abecassis Sartore on June 28. They met in 2018 at the late Virgil Abloh's debut Louis Vuitton show; Abloh was a friend and collaborator of Cudi's and had asked the rapper/singer to walk in that show, while Sartore was also working at LV. The pair got engaged last year and married in the South Of France, where Sartore is from. According to their coveted Vogue Weddings feature, BADBADNOTGOOD performed during cocktail hour, Cudi sang a couple of his own unreleased songs, and they had a ginormous cake.

Cudi hasn't released the tracklist for Free yet, but we know it'll feature the May single "Neverland" as well as today's new single "Grave." "Grave' is a melodramatic stomp-clap ballad about finding reasons to want to stay alive: "Now I'm seeing options/ And I wanna opt in," he sings. Watch Samuel Bayer's video for it below.

Free is out 8/22 via Republic.

