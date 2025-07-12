Kim Carnes Disses JoJo Siwa’s “Bette Davis Eyes” Cover

Yesterday JoJo Siwa — who recently pivoted from being a self-proclaimed queer icon to a trad girlfriend to her Big Brother (UK) costar Chris Hughes — released a cover of Kim Carnes' 1981 hit "Bette Davis Eyes." Now the legendary singer-songwriter is seemingly throwing shade.

Earlier this week while Siwa was posting teasers of the cover, which controversially depicted the 22-year-old as a ’50s housewife, Carnes posted an Instagram Reel about "Bette Davis Eyes." “There is a difference between singing a song … And embodying it. … I’ve always believe authenticity is what makes music timeless,” the caption read. “I’m forever grateful to the the voice behind this one. … Bette Davis Eyes…” She has since deleted it.

Ethel Cain has covered "Bette Davis Eyes," but her rendition was predictably beautiful. Carnes' chart-topping version, it's worth nothing, was a cover too — Jackie DeShannon and Donna Weiss wrote the song in 1974.

If you're curious about Siwa's version, try it out below I guess.