Drake Brought Out Vanessa Carlton For “A Thousand Miles” At Wireless Night 2

Drake is spending the weekend headlining the Wireless Festival at London's Finsbury Park, promising three entirely different sets over three nights. Things kicked off Friday with an R&B-focused set that concluded with special guest Lauryn Hill, fresh off her 3 a.m. Essence Festival performance; she sang "Ex-Factor" before Drake's performance of the "Ex-Factor"-sampling "Nice For What." He also flew around the crowd while Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" played. There were also appearances from PARTYNEXTDOOR (his longtime collaborator, with whom he released the album $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U this year), Bryson Tiller, GIVĒON, Mario, and Bobby V.

The Saturday show was indeed different. There was a big focus on British rap, though not all of the guests fell into that bucket. Drake started the gig performing "IDGAF" with Yeat. He did the live debut of new single "What Did I Miss?" He brought out fakemink, Headie One, K Trap, J Hus, Skepta, Dave, Central Cee, PARTYNEXTDOOR (again), Latto, Sexyy Red, and 21 Savage (with whom he also released a whole album once). At one point he called London rappers "the best lyricists in the world," continuing, "I don't care what nobody says. Nobody can out-rap London."

And at the end, there was Vanessa Carlton. After a warm welcome from Drake, the singer-songwriter was revealed onstage sitting behind a piano. She performed her signature hit, 2002's "A Thousand Miles," while a giddy Drake cheesed his way around the stage and eventually sat down to make some impassioned faces with his eyes closed. For reasons potentially related to White Chicks, rappers love that song. Following Carlton's performance, Drake closed out the night with the "I Will Always Love You" stunt again.

Elsewhere in the set, during a chest-thumping speech from Drake, a "Fuck Kendrick!" chant broke out in the crowd. Drake asked if someone could grab him a shot so he could drink to that. Robert Fripp would not approve. Check out footage of that moment below beneath ample documentation of the big Vanessa Carlton appearance.

@vanessacarltonofficial Thank you to the one and only @drakerelated_ for inviting me to be a part of his show at @Wireless Festival and for the sweet introduction. I am so moved and have been a fan since the beginning. And thanks to everyone behind the scenes that pulled this one off for us. #athousandmiles #wirelessfestival #drake #vanessacarlton ♬ A Thousand Miles - Vanessa Carlton