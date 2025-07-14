God’s Hate Announce Hiatus, Bring Carry On Reunion To Sound And Fury

On Saturday, Brody King beat a bunch of people up. At All In Texas, All Elite Wrestling's biggest show of 2025, King took part in the Casino Gauntlet Match to determine #1 contender for the AEW World Championship. King didn't win, but he looked like a million bucks. It's what he does. In recent years, King has emerged as a major star and contender in AEW. People love seeing him bark and then cannonball into whoever's slumped in the corner. One day later, King's band God's Hate, a metallic hardcore crew befitting a monster of his stature, played their final show for now.

It wasn't just a big weekend for AEW. It was also a big weekend for hardcore. Sound And Fury, the largest hardcore fest in North America, went down this past Saturday at LA's Exposition Park. God's Hate don't play live all that often, since Brody King's wrestling career keeps him pretty busy, but they're mainstays at Sound And Fury. Before their set on Sunday, God's Hate announced that the band would begin a hiatus after their set: "THE JOB IS FINISHED… FOR NOW."

Carry On x God’s Hate at Sound and Fury 2025 pic.twitter.com/1M84Sp1RtP — Chad Harley (@chadxmerch) July 14, 2025

Knocked Loose headlined Sound And Fury's second night, and they were joined by Deafheaven's George Clarke on "God Knows" and Scowl's Kat Moss on "Suffocate."

Lots of bands busted out covers at Sound And Fury. Scowl, for instance, did Smashing Pumpkins' "Zero," while God's Hate member Colin Young helped out on the Thai band Whispers' Kickback cover. Also, Midrift covered Title Fight, Forced Order covered Youth Of Today, Big Ass Truck covered Hatebreed, Dynamite covered Fury, Pest Control covered Pantera, Balmora covered On Broken Wings, and Glare played Power Trip's "Drown" intro.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMEnKjZRPE2/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMB2FP6vfJN/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading