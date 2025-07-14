Coral Grief – “Starboard”

Our previous post about Coral Grief complained about the band name, but good lord, guys, really? I guess it did help to capture our attention. We've shared the Seattle band's singles "Rockhounds," "Latitude," and "Paint By Number" this year, and with debut album Air Between Us dropping this Friday, we're sharing one more.

The reality-bending shoegaze guitars are abundant on "Starboard," Coral Grief's new song out today. The song sets aside the motorik backbeat that drives some of this band's songs in favor of dreamy guitar-pop in the vein of Alvvays. Per the band's Lena Farr Morrissey, "'Starboard' is all about trial & error, and learning how to embrace the messiness of unpredictability. Having no end goal or destination can be scary but liberating, and this song is our version of capturing that mindset."

Watch director Nick Shively's fittingly maritime "Starboard" video below.

Air Between Us is out 7/18 on Suicide Squeeze/Anxiety Blanket.