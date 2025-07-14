Soundgarden Explain Absence From Black Sabbath Farewell, Matt Cameron Clarifies He’s Not Retired

The surviving members of Soundgarden have sometimes performed together in the years since Chris Cornell's death — with Brandi Carlile, for instance — and they were originally among the massive list of metal and hard rock legends slated to perform at this month's Ozzy Osbourne/Black Sabbath farewell concert. But somewhere along the line they dropped off the lineup without an announcement or explanation. That explanation has come today, sort of.

In a note posted to Instagram, accompanied by old photos of Soundgarden and Sabbath together, the band writes that they were grateful to be invited to perform at the Sabbath shindig and offered this vague rationale for missing it: "We are super bummed and regret that we were unable to coordinate the schedules of our individual and collective projects to attend and contribute to the festival." Here's the full note:

Congratulations to Black Sabbath on the grand and final pealing of their vesper bells! Thank you for an astounding career that provided us and your legion of fans with a lifetime of beauty, horror, love, power, happiness, melancholy and a profoundly sublime, yet viscerally rocking transcendence informed by both doom and hope. Your majestic brilliance has inspired greatness in scores of other bands, musicians and songwriters. However, the crown will forever remain yours! We are very grateful to Tony, Ozzy, Geezer and Bill, as well as Sharon Osbourne and music director, Tom Morello for the honor and invitation to Soundgarden to perform at the Back to the Beginning festival! We are super bummed and regret that we were unable to coordinate the schedules of our individual and collective projects to attend and contribute to the festival. The warmth, love and support from the Black Sabbath team has been a continuing source of encouragement and strength throughoutour career.

Meanwhile, Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron, who recently announced his departure from Pearl Jam after 27 years, clarified in an Instagram story that he is "still an active musician." We continue to be curious about whether he might be taking over behind the kit for Foo Fighters or one of the other name-brand rock bands who are currently in the market for a beat-keeper. He'll presumably be back onstage with his Soundgarden bandmates when the band is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame this November.

Incidentally, Nicki Sixx explained why Mötley Crüe weren't at the Ozzman's farewell bash. Responding to a question on X, he wrote, "We have been having health issues within the band…" However, two days ago he posted a mysterious note to Instagram about how he's in great health and excited to get back to rocking.

Finally, Dave Abbruzzese, who was Pearl Jam's drummer in the Vs. and Vitalogy era, is making the most of PJ fans' curiosity by revisiting "Animal" on his Facebook, where he recently raised the prospect of returning to the band (an unlikely scenario given that he was fired due to "personality" differences).