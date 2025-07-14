Real Estate Announce Atlas “Eleven Year And Seven Month Anniversary Tour”

I haven't thought much about Real Estate's 2014 album Atlas lately, but it meant a lot to me upon release. So I'm excited to report that the band has decided to remind me how good that project is by celebrating it on tour, round numbers be damned.

Atlas turned 10 last year, but 2024 came and went without a proper celebration (including here at Stereogum — sorry guys!). To give the album its due, this fall Real Estate will launch "the eleven year and seven month anniversary tour." At a dozen shows across North America, the group will play "almost the entire album in its entirety (basically) and other lesser known tunes from the Atlas era," as well as Real Estate's greatest hits. That quote comes from a statement you can read in full right here:

Atlas was a pretty big record for us, and chances are if you’re reading this, it’s a pretty big record for you too. Nobody ever said, "I love Real Estate, but I hate their third LP, Atlas." And if they did say that, they never said it anywhere around us - and we read everything you guys write on the internet; some of it can get pretty weird. And so, on this momentous occasion, we will be bringing A CELEBRATION OF ATLAS to a city near you, to honor its 11 year and 7 month anniversary. We’ll be playing almost the entire album in its entirety (basically) and other lesser known tunes from the Atlas era. We’ll also be playing a selection of our greatest hits, because we know you love those too. Please come and celebrate with us - we can’t wait to see you.

Artist presale kicks off this Wednesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. local time; local presale starts the same day at noon local time; and general on-sale begins this Friday, July 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

09/10 - Los Angeles @ The Bellwether +

09/11 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall +

09/12 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall %

09/30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

10/01 - Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater ^

10/03 - Lakewood, OH @ The Roxy at Mahall’s ^

10/04 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall ^

10/06 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre ^

10/07 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^

10/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

10/10 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^

10/11 - Boston, MA @ Royale ^

+ w/ Jawdropped

% w/ Subtle Orange

^ w/ Trace Mountains