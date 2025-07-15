New Talking Heads Tribute Album Features Liv.e, Bilal, Georgia Anne Muldrow, & More

A little over a year ago, artists like Miley Cyrus, the National, Kevin Abstract, and more came together to celebrate the Talking Heads on a covers album. Now the legendary band is being commemorated again with a tribute LP called Naive Melodies. Arriving this fall, it features Liv.e, Bilal, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and more.

Other contributors include Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Theo Croker, Theophilus London, Aja Monet, Kenny Dope, Roísín Murphy, Roise Lowe, Pachyman, Vicky Farewell, and Wu-Lu. Naive Melodies was curated by Drew McFadden, who also did the 2021 David Bowie tribute album Modern Love. About this endeavor, he said:

With Naive Melodies, I wanted to spotlight the deep and often overlooked influence of Black music on the sound of Talking Heads, drawing from the rhythmic foundations of Afro-diasporic traditions, soul, gospel, Latin, and spiritual jazz. This project is a chance to reimagine Talking Heads’ legacy through the lens of the very innovations that helped shape it, bringing those influences to the forefront through the voices of today’s most forward-thinking artists.

Today BBE Music is sharing a preview with Rogê's rendition of "Road To Nowhere" from Talking Heads' 1985 record Little Creatures. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Heaven” by Miguel Atwood-Ferguson

02 “Sugar On My Tongue” (Dub) by Pachyman

03 “Once In A Lifetime” by W.I.T.C.H.

04 “Girlfriend Is Better” by Georgia Anne Muldrow

05 “Mind” by Wu-Lu

06 “Psycho Killer” by Astrønne

07 “Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)” by Kenny Dope & Roísín Murphy

08 “I Zimbra” by Liv.e

09 “The Book I Read” by Aja Monet

10 “Burning Down The House” by Rosie Lowe

11 “Uh-Oh, Love Comes To Town” by EBBA

12 “Road To Nowhere” by Rogê

13 “And She Was” by Vicky Farewell

14 “Crosseyed and Painless” by Florence Adooni

15 “Seen and Not Seen” by Bilal

16 “Born Under (More) Punches” by Theo Crocker (Feat. Theophilus London)

17 “Take Me To The River” by Dominique Johnson

18 “This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)” by Leon Jean-Marie

Naive Melodies is out 10/24 via BBE Music.