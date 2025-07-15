New Talking Heads Tribute Album Features Liv.e, Bilal, Georgia Anne Muldrow, & More

A little over a year ago, artists like Miley Cyrus, the National, Kevin Abstract, and more came together to celebrate the Talking Heads on a covers album. Now the legendary band is being commemorated again with a tribute LP called Naive Melodies. Arriving this fall, it features Liv.e, Bilal, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and more.
Other contributors include Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Theo Croker, Theophilus London, Aja Monet, Kenny Dope, Roísín Murphy, Roise Lowe, Pachyman, Vicky Farewell, and Wu-Lu. Naive Melodies was curated by Drew McFadden, who also did the 2021 David Bowie tribute album Modern Love. About this endeavor, he said:
With Naive Melodies, I wanted to spotlight the deep and often overlooked influence of Black music on the sound of Talking Heads, drawing from the rhythmic foundations of Afro-diasporic traditions, soul, gospel, Latin, and spiritual jazz. This project is a chance to reimagine Talking Heads’ legacy through the lens of the very innovations that helped shape it, bringing those influences to the forefront through the voices of today’s most forward-thinking artists.
Today BBE Music is sharing a preview with Rogê's rendition of "Road To Nowhere" from Talking Heads' 1985 record Little Creatures. Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Heaven” by Miguel Atwood-Ferguson
02 “Sugar On My Tongue” (Dub) by Pachyman
03 “Once In A Lifetime” by W.I.T.C.H.
04 “Girlfriend Is Better” by Georgia Anne Muldrow
05 “Mind” by Wu-Lu
06 “Psycho Killer” by Astrønne
07 “Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)” by Kenny Dope & Roísín Murphy
08 “I Zimbra” by Liv.e
09 “The Book I Read” by Aja Monet
10 “Burning Down The House” by Rosie Lowe
11 “Uh-Oh, Love Comes To Town” by EBBA
12 “Road To Nowhere” by Rogê
13 “And She Was” by Vicky Farewell
14 “Crosseyed and Painless” by Florence Adooni
15 “Seen and Not Seen” by Bilal
16 “Born Under (More) Punches” by Theo Crocker (Feat. Theophilus London)
17 “Take Me To The River” by Dominique Johnson
18 “This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)” by Leon Jean-Marie
Naive Melodies is out 10/24 via BBE Music.