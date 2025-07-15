Upchuck Announce New Ty Segall-Produced Album I’m Nice Now: Hear Two Tracks

Last month Upchuck signed to Domino and released the Ty Segall-produced "Plastic." Well, guess what? That track comes from the Atlanta punk quintet's just-announced third album I’m Nice Now, which is entirely produced and mixed by the restless indie rocker (who recently released his own record titled Possession). The new singles “Forgotten Token” and “Un Momento” are out now, and they're total rippers.
“Forgotten Token” has vocalist KT grappling with the unexpected death of her sister during the recording of the LP. “It’s just like another soft yell/yearn for remaining aware of how you're treating others and what people mean to you," she says. "You can lose things easily and not care, thinking you'll just get another one. But people aren't objects." The Ian Cone-directed video features cameos from KT’s mother, grandmother, and brother.
The video for “Un Momento” co-stars drummer/vocalist Chris Salado's father and son, serving as a celebration of his North Atlanta neighborhood of Little Mexico, which was raided door-to-door by ICE the day after the video was shot.
Check out the blistering anthems below.
TRACKLIST:
01 "Tired"
02 "Plastic"
03 "New Case"
04 "Fried"
05 "Homenaje"
06 "Kept Inside"
07 "Pressure"
08 "Un Momento"
09 "Forgotten Token"
10 "Kin"
11 "Lost One"
12 "Slow Down"
13 "Nowhere"
TOUR DATES:
08/07 - Newport, UK @ Le Pub
08/08 - Blackpool, UK @ The Social
08/09 - Glasgow, UK @ Nice N Sleazy
08/10 - Newcastle, UK @ The Grove
08/14 - Luxembourg, LU @ Congés Annulés, Rotondes
08/15 - Charleville, FR @ Cabaret Vert
08/16 - Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/17 - Brecon, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/19 - Bristol, UK @ The Lanes
08/21 - Haarlem, NL @ Slachthuis
08/22 - Groningen, NL @ VERA
08/23 - Utrecht, NL @ Utrecht Loose Ends Festival
08/28-30 - Cookeville, TN @ Muddy Roots Festival
09/29 - Austin, TX @ Levitation
09/29 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins
10/01 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
10/02 - Mesa, AZ @ The Underground (Nile)
10/03 - San Diego, CA @ The Whistle Stop
10/04 - San Pedro, CA @ Sardine
10/05 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
10/06 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
10/08 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater
10/09 - Seattle, WA @ Black Lodge
10/10 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club Basement
10/11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The DLC at Quarters
10/13 - Denver, CO @ Moe’s Original BBQ & Bowl
10/15 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
10/16 - Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records
10/17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall
10/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One)
10/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club
10/21 - Washington, DC @ DC9
10/22 - Asheville, NC @ Static Age
10/31 - Atlanta, GA @ Goat Farm
11/04 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
11/05 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival @ Village Underground
11/06 - Leeds, UK @ Wharf Chambers
11/08 - Bristol, UK @ Simple Things Festival
11/09 - Manchester, UK @ YES
11/11 - Brussels, BE @ Brussels Botanique
11/12 - Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
11/13 - Amsterdam, NL @ Skate Cafe
11/14 - Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang
11/15 - Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhagen Loppen
11/16 - Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine
11/18 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
11/19 - Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bon
I’m Nice Now is out 10/3 via Domino. Pre-order it here.