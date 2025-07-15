Upchuck Announce New Ty Segall-Produced Album I’m Nice Now: Hear Two Tracks

Last month Upchuck signed to Domino and released the Ty Segall-produced "Plastic." Well, guess what? That track comes from the Atlanta punk quintet's just-announced third album I’m Nice Now, which is entirely produced and mixed by the restless indie rocker (who recently released his own record titled Possession). The new singles “Forgotten Token” and “Un Momento” are out now, and they're total rippers.

“Forgotten Token” has vocalist KT grappling with the unexpected death of her sister during the recording of the LP. “It’s just like another soft yell/yearn for remaining aware of how you're treating others and what people mean to you," she says. "You can lose things easily and not care, thinking you'll just get another one. But people aren't objects." The Ian Cone-directed video features cameos from KT’s mother, grandmother, and brother.

The video for “Un Momento” co-stars drummer/vocalist Chris Salado's father and son, serving as a celebration of his North Atlanta neighborhood of Little Mexico, which was raided door-to-door by ICE the day after the video was shot.

Check out the blistering anthems below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Tired"

02 "Plastic"

03 "New Case"

04 "Fried"

05 "Homenaje"

06 "Kept Inside"

07 "Pressure"

08 "Un Momento"

09 "Forgotten Token"

10 "Kin"

11 "Lost One"

12 "Slow Down"

13 "Nowhere"

TOUR DATES:

08/07 - Newport, UK @ Le Pub

08/08 - Blackpool, UK @ The Social

08/09 - Glasgow, UK @ Nice N Sleazy

08/10 - Newcastle, UK @ The Grove

08/14 - Luxembourg, LU @ Congés Annulés, Rotondes

08/15 - Charleville, FR @ Cabaret Vert

08/16 - Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/17 - Brecon, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/19 - Bristol, UK @ The Lanes

08/21 - Haarlem, NL @ Slachthuis

08/22 - Groningen, NL @ VERA

08/23 - Utrecht, NL @ Utrecht Loose Ends Festival

08/28-30 - Cookeville, TN @ Muddy Roots Festival

09/29 - Austin, TX @ Levitation

09/29 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins

10/01 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

10/02 - Mesa, AZ @ The Underground (Nile)

10/03 - San Diego, CA @ The Whistle Stop

10/04 - San Pedro, CA @ Sardine

10/05 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

10/06 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

10/08 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater

10/09 - Seattle, WA @ Black Lodge

10/10 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club Basement

10/11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The DLC at Quarters

10/13 - Denver, CO @ Moe’s Original BBQ & Bowl

10/15 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

10/16 - Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records

10/17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall

10/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One)

10/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club

10/21 - Washington, DC @ DC9

10/22 - Asheville, NC @ Static Age

10/31 - Atlanta, GA @ Goat Farm

11/04 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

11/05 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival @ Village Underground

11/06 - Leeds, UK @ Wharf Chambers

11/08 - Bristol, UK @ Simple Things Festival

11/09 - Manchester, UK @ YES

11/11 - Brussels, BE @ Brussels Botanique

11/12 - Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

11/13 - Amsterdam, NL @ Skate Cafe

11/14 - Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

11/15 - Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhagen Loppen

11/16 - Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine

11/18 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

11/19 - Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bon

I’m Nice Now is out 10/3 via Domino. Pre-order it here.