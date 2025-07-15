Jacques Greene & Nosaj Thing Announce Debut Album As Verses GT: Hear “Your Light” (Feat. George Riley)

Montreal's Jacques Greene and LA's Nosaj Thing are two producers who have been making sharp, inventive underground music for many years. Both of them move freely among genres, and both of them have amassed series bodies of work over more than a decade. In recent years, the two producers have been working together on a series of singles: the Ouri collab "Too Close" in 2023, "RB3" in 2024, "Unknown" earlier this year. Now, the two of them have joined forces to form a new duo called Verses GT, and their self-titled debut album drops later this year.

In a press release, Nosaj Thing and Jacques Greene talk about how Verses GT is "a 50/50 relationship" and how inspiring it is to trust each other while putting this music together. "Unknown" is on the album, though their previous two singles are not. The LP also has collaborations with KUČKA and TYSON. Lead single "Your Light" is a buzzing, emotional dance anthem with George Riley, a clubby UK R&B singer. (A couple of years ago, she appeared alongside Sampha on SBTRKT's single "L.F.O.") "Your Light" is sleek and evocative, and it promises big things to come.

In addition to the album Verses GT have a bunch of live dates lined up around the world. Below, check out "Your Light," the LP tracklist, and their tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Fragment"

02 "Unknown"

03 "Your Light" (feat. George Riley)

04 "Left"

05 "Wan"

06 "Forever" (feat. KUČKA)

07 "Found"

08 "Intention"

09 "Angels" (feat. TYSON)

10 "Vision + Television"

TOUR DATES:

7/26 - Brno, Czech Republic @ Pop Messe

9/18 - Montreal, QC @ SAT

9/19 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

9/20 - Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

9/25 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

9/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

10/02 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/04 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Soundclub

10/11 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Niebla

10/17 - Miami, FL @ III Points

10/23 - Paris, France @ Essaim

10/24 - London, UK @ EartH

10/25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

10/28 - Berlin, Germanhy @ Gretchen

10/31 - Istanbul, Turkey @ Frankhan

11/07 - Athens, Greece @ Aux Club

11/22 - Tokyo, Japan @ TBC

Verses GT is out 9/12 on LUCKYME.