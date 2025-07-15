Water From Your Eyes – “Playing Classics”

Water From Your Eyes will release their new album It's A Beautiful Place this August. The experimental duo of Rachel Brown and This Is Lorelei’s Nate Amos announced the record last month with the awesome lead single "Life Signs," which we named one of the Best Songs Of The Week. Today they're back with another good one called "Playing Classics." (Full disclosure: You may have noticed Brown was recently hired as Stereogum’s new Red Hot Chili Peppers-Affiliated Beverage Correspondent, but rest assured we'd still be posting about Water From Your Eyes even if it weren't for their refined taste in canned drinks.)

Where "Life Signs" leaned into rock, the nearly six-minute "Playing Classics" is WFYE in full-on dance mode, admittedly inspired by last year's Brat Summer craze. There is still a bit of guitar here, but it's not in-your-face as much as a pattering four-on-the-floor beat and some disco-inspired piano riffs. "The devil’s playing classics/ Souls with something to lose/ Take that long hard road from here to the truth," Brown murmurs.

Watch James Dayton's trippy video for "Playing Classics" below.

It’s A Beautiful Place is out 8/22 via Matador.