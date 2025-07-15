Drain – “Stealing Happiness From Tomorrow”

In what feels like no time at all, Santa Cruz hardcore heroes Drain have become a touring institution that carries the banner for the entire underground. Drain's headlining tours have become true events in the hardcore world -- travelling mini-festivals that might restore your faith in music and humanity. Last month, Drain announced their new album ...Is Your Friend and dropped the very fun video for lead single "Nights Like These." The band recorded the LP live in studio with Drug Church/One Step Closer producer Jon Markson. It's not out until November, so we'll probably hear a great many of these tracks before it comes out. Today, Drain share the opening track, and it's got some serious emotional resonance.

At more than four minutes, "Stealing Happiness From Tomorrow" is probably the longest Drain track yet. It's a bounce-crunch anthem about accomplishing your dreams with your friends. Its video is a bunch of touring-hijinks footage dedicated to Drain drummer and founder Tim Flegal, who's had to sit out recent shows because he's back home fighting cancer. It must be unspeakably hard to face something like that, but Drain have used it as an opportunity for positive-minded hardcore evangelism. It's enough to bring a tear to your eye. Check it out below.

...Is Your Friend is out 11/7 on Epitaph.