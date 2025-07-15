Stay Inside Announce New Album Lunger: Hear “Oh, Longshoreman”

Stay Inside have released a couple of nice singles this year, "Monsieur Hawkweed" and "Super Sonic," via their new label home Tiny Engines. Today the Brooklyn indie-emo quartet have another new single out called "Oh, Longshoreman," along with the announcement of their upcoming album Lunger.

Stay Inside recorded the follow-up to last year's Ferried Away at Thunder Palace and Brooklyn Recording Paradise. Vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Chris Johns also co-produced and co-engineered the record with Brian DiMeglio. Per the Bandcamp credits, Lunger features a whole lot of instruments outside the typical rock gamut: Melodica, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, and banjo, to name a few.

You can hear some of those instruments on "Oh, Longshoreman," a mellow and dreamy song about standing up for yourself: "I'm guarding myself tonight/ I'm getting my color back/ My money, my rules." Check it out and see the full album tracklist below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=Z5NmGQMq0_s

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMISMa7ACwI/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

TRACKLIST:

01 "Counting Electric Sheep"

02 "Wish It Away"

03 "Super Sonic"

04 "Oh, Longshoreman"

05 "Monsieur Hawkweed"

07 "Ain't That A Daisy?"

08 "Morning Breath"

09 "See You Next Time, Wild Hogs"

10 "(spaghetti night)"

11 "Runnin'"

12 "My Dream Of Doing Nothing"

13 "Look! A Smoke Signal"

14 "A Road Is A Red River"

Lunger is out 10/3 via Tiny Engines.