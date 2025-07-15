Warwick Davis Joins Madness Onstage, Lana Del Rey’s Dad Backstage

Over a long career, the English actor and international treasure Warwick Davis has played tons of iconic roles. He was Willow in Willow, the Leprechaun in the Leprechaun movies, Wicket the Ewok on Return Of The Jedi, and Professor Flitwick in the Harry Potter joints. More recently, Davis played what might be his greatest role: The cop who beats up the sax player from Madness mid-show.

On Saturday night, UK ska greats Madness played at Cornwall's Eden Project. Apparently, their live show includes a bit where saxophonist Lee "Thommo" Thompson dresses up as a burglar and a bunch of cops beat him up. When that happened on Saturday, Warwick Davis, dressed as a cop, chased the other cops away and then got to beating Thompson up himself.

Later in the evening, Warwick Davis returned to the stage. According to Contact Music, Davis told the band that he used to dance in his bedroom to "One Step Beyond" and that he'd do it again if they played it right there. That's exactly what happened. I wonder if that particular Madness song served as an acting inspiration for Davis. You might say that Willow Ufgood went "one step beyond" when he left the village of Downriver, protecting the baby Elora Danan from the evil queen Bavmorda.

Warwick Davis evidently did not come out onstage to dance to Lana Del Rey during her recent UK stadium shows, but he did hang out backstage with her occasional-musician father Rob Grant. One can only hope that Grant did not try to steal Davis' pot of gold. That wouldn't have ended well for him.