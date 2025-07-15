Freezing Cold – “Eclipse” (Feat. Marissa Paternoster)

If Marissa Paternoster joined Freezing Cold full-time, would they change their name to Freezing Females? Probably not. That's probably just some dumb shit that I am writing in this blog post. Look, I needed a lede, and that's a lede. It's not good wordplay or anything, but I have to do something to justify my paycheck here. I can't just be like, "Here's a new Freezing Cold song with former Screaming Females leader Marissa Paternoster."

Anyway, here's a new Freezing Cold song with former Screaming Females leader Marissa Paternoster. Freezing Cold, the New York indie rock trio, are getting ready to release their first new record in a while, the full-length Treasure Pool; we've posted lead single "Backlight." Paternoster, now one half of Noun, is longtime friends with Freezing Cold drummer Angie Boylan, who also tours and records with Sleater-Kinney these days. Paternoster lends her triumphant guitar to "Eclipse," a new rocker about wandering around in the woods, and she also helped engineer the track. Listen below.

Treasure Pool is out 8/1 via Don Giovanni.