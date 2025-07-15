Watch Militarie Gun Cover Royal Headache With Shogun In Sydney

Sydney punks Royal Headache broke up in 2017, and it was sad to see them go. Since then, former Royal Headache leader Tim "Shogun" Wall has sung for Shogun And The Sheets and Finnoguns Wake. On Sunday night, Shogun returned to the stage in his hometown to sing "High," the title track from Royal Headache's 2015 album, with American visitors Militarie Gun.

Militarie Gun have a long history of playing fun cover songs. They've been doing Blur's "Song 2" for a while, and they did Hüsker Dü's "Makes No Sense At All" with Bob Mould at last year's Pygmalion Fest. Right now, they're touring Australia with Touché Amoré. On Sunday, they came to Sydney's Manning Bar, and frontman Ian Shelton ceded the stage to Shogun so that he could sing "High."

For a second, I thought Shelton was singing in a fake Australian accent, and I was going to make fun of him for it. (I am not yet ready to retire the bit where I'm mad about the "Tall People Don't Live Long" song title.) But no, it was Shogun the whole time, and he was visibly amped to be singing this song in front of people again, to the point where he kept singing through a mid-song stagedive. Watch it below.