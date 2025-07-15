Margo Price – “Don’t Wake Me Up” (Feat. Jesse Welles)

Last month Margo Price announced her new album Hard Headed Woman and offered the confident anthem “Don’t Let The Bastards Get You Down” as a preview. Now she's teaming up with fellow singer-songwriter Jesse Welles for the dream-filled new single "Don't Wake Me Up."

"This song began as a poem a few years ago and was initially inspired by poet Frank Stanford," Price explains. She continued:

My husband and co-writer, Jeremy Ivey, found the idea I had scribbled from my abandoned notebook, and we resurrected it with a melody. The whole thing came together in ten minutes in one of those lightning bolt moments where you're tapped into something bigger than yourself. I wanted to remind people of all the places and ways that we are still allowed to dream even when the outside world seems like a nightmare. Jesse Welles is one of my favorite new songwriters and a rare prolific artist who really has something to say. I met him at Farm Aid and I became a big fan of his lyrics as well as his voice. I'm so grateful he could join me to sing on this song.

Places where Price dreams in "Don't Wake Me Up": Waffle House, a liquor store, a graveyard, a trailer park, a snowstorm, a two star sushi bar, a cantina, a bowling alley, and many other settings. It's very fun. Listen below.

Hard Headed Woman is out 8/29 on Loma Vista.