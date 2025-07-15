Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Margo Price – “Don’t Wake Me Up” (Feat. Jesse Welles)

7:28 PM EDT on July 15, 2025

Yana Yatsuk

Last month Margo Price announced her new album Hard Headed Woman and offered the confident anthem “Don’t Let The Bastards Get You Down” as a preview. Now she's teaming up with fellow singer-songwriter Jesse Welles for the dream-filled new single "Don't Wake Me Up."

"This song began as a poem a few years ago and was initially inspired by poet Frank Stanford," Price explains. She continued:

My husband and co-writer, Jeremy Ivey, found the idea I had scribbled from my abandoned notebook, and we resurrected it with a melody. The whole thing came together in ten minutes in one of those lightning bolt moments where you're tapped into something bigger than yourself. I wanted to remind people of all the places and ways that we are still allowed to dream even when the outside world seems like a nightmare.

Jesse Welles is one of my favorite new songwriters and a rare prolific artist who really has something to say. I met him at Farm Aid and I became a big fan of his lyrics as well as his voice. I'm so grateful he could join me to sing on this song.

Places where Price dreams in "Don't Wake Me Up": Waffle House, a liquor store, a graveyard, a trailer park, a snowstorm, a two star sushi bar, a cantina, a bowling alley, and many other settings. It's very fun. Listen below.

Hard Headed Woman is out 8/29 on Loma Vista.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Stream Emily Robb’s Soundtrack For The Space Between Attack And Decay

January 23, 2026
New Music

PawPaw Rod – “The Get Back”

January 23, 2026
New Music

Honey Dijon – “Slight Werk” (Feat. Bree Runway)

January 23, 2026
New Music

Holder – “Inconsolable” & “Ruin The Best Of Me”

January 23, 2026
New Music

Ashley McBryde – “What If We Don’t”

January 23, 2026
New Music

Belgrado Announce New EP El Encuentro: Hear “Bezsenność”

January 23, 2026