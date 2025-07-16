Opal Mag – “Kitchen Song”

There's something addictive about Addison Rae singing, "So I put my headphones on/ Listen to my favorite song" on the Addison single "Headphones On." British singer-songwriter Opal Mag pulls a similar move on her heady new tune "Kitchen Song," which is anchored by the simple yet great hook: "I love the sound."

“‘Kitchen Song’ is a love letter to quiet, solitary nights spent in the sanctuary of my bedroom," the Brighton indie musician says, continuing:

While the world celebrates outside — voices lifted in karaoke, lights flashing through windows — I find a quieter kind of joy. I dance barefoot across the floor, play with makeup like it’s paint on a canvas, try on outfits just for the thrill of transformation. I eat popcorn by the handful, strum my guitar in soft, wandering melodies, lose myself in the dreamy corners of Pinterest and flick through old magazines like they're portals to another time. Nostalgic films and TV shows hum in the background, and the radio plays songs that seem to understand exactly how I feel. It’s not loneliness — it’s magic. A night made just for me.

Opal Mag masterfully creates that special feeling with "Kitchen Song." Hear for yourself below.