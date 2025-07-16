Skip to Content
FKA twigs – “Perfectly”

8:56 AM EDT on July 16, 2025

It's been not quite six months since FKA twigs dropped EUSEXUA, her first album since 2019 and first full-length project since the 2022 mixtape Caprisongs. But she's not wasting any time putting more music out this time. "Perfectly," a clubby, uptempo pop track with a vocal that reminds me a bit of PinkPantheress, is out now. It's produced by twigs with Koreless and Xquisite Korpse; all three of them are credited as writers, as are Amy Wadge and Ethan P. Flynn. Listen below.

On Instagram, twigs writes, "and so the offerings begin again… if EUSEXUA was the tip of the tongue, PERFECTLY is the oesophagus… i wonder what lays in the belly of the beast."

