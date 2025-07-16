Skip to Content
Clipping – “Night Of Heaven” (Feat. Counterfeit Madison & Kid Koala)

9:41 AM EDT on July 16, 2025

Good news: Clipping are about to give us even more Dead Channel Sky. The experimental rap group is dropping a deluxe edition of their cyberpunk-inspired LP in September. Dead Channel Sky Plus expands the already extensive tracklist to 24 songs and switches up the sequence a bit. "Mirrorshades, Pt. 1," which has been a beloved fixture of Clipping's live shows, is on there. So is "Forever War," "Hard-Eyes," and today's new single "Night Of Heaven."

"Night Of Heaven" finds Daveed Diggs and company teaming up with the veteran Montreal turntablist Kid Koala and the Chicago-based singer Counterfeit Madison aka Sharon Udoh, who was a force of nature in my hometown of Columbus for years and deserves this kind of glow-up. (We've posted Udoh's music before, and John Darnielle is a big fan.) It's on the mellow side where Clipping tunes are concerned, but the quality control remains as high as ever. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Intro"
02 "Dominator"
03 "Change The Channel"
04 "Run It"
05 "Go"
06 "Simple Degradation (Plucks 1-13)" (Feat. Bitpanic)
07 "Code"
08 "Dodger"
09 "Malleus" (Feat. Nels Cline)
10 "Mirrorshades, Pt. 1"
11 "Scams" (feat. Tia Nomore)
12 "Keep Pushing"
13 "From Bright Bodies (Interlude)"
14 "Mood Organ"
15 "Forever War"
16 "Polaroids"
17 "Simple Degradation (Plucks 14-18)" (Feat. Bitpanic)
18 "Madcap"
19 "Mirrorshades, Pt. 2" (Feat. Cartel Madras)
20 "And You Called (Interlude)"
21 "Hard-Eyes"
22 "Night Of Heaven" (Feat. Counterfeit Madison & Kid Koala)
23 "Welcome Home Warrior" (Feat. Aesop Rock)
24 "Ask What Happened"

Dead Channel Sky Plus is out 9/19 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.

Daniel Topete

