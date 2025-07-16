Skip to Content
The Armed – “Sharp Teeth”

11:50 AM EDT on July 16, 2025

Joseph Duarte

Can you hear that? Can you feel that? The next album from the Armed is rapidly approaching. The Future Is Here And Everything Needs To Be Destroyed has already yielded the singles "Well Made Play" and "Kingbreaker," and now the Detroit hardcore art project has released a video for a third advance track.

"Sharp Teeth" finds the Armed in one of their most appealing modes, enclosing a poppy rock song in the trappings of intensely abrasive electronic hardcore. It makes great use of Cara Drolshagen's vocals, while the video shows off her acting chops. A press release points out that the clip, directed by Aaron Jones and Tony Wolski, "includes references to Marina Abramović’s The Artist Is Present, a helicopter, and other easter eggs." Look for them below.

The Future Is Here And Everything Needs To Be Destroyed is out 8/1 via Sargent House.

