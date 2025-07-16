Akon City Is Still Happening, Says Akon

Earlier this month, Senegal announced that the West African country's plans for Akon City — a $6 billion Wakanda-style metropolis inspired by the R&B singer — were no longer happening. Now, Akon is declaring that it's still on.

"The Akon City project is under attack," he told TMZ, warning his fans of misinformation on the internet. "But, for the most part, the project is a city so it's not gonna stop. It's continuing."

"When you're doing something that big in Africa, specifically, with all these agendas tied to it, they're gonna try to discredit it for it not to happen," he added. "I just need people to be more wise and know that a project like this don't happen overnight."

This is, of course, at odds with Serigne Mamadou Mboup, the head of Senegal’s tourism development body, Sapco, told the BBC a few weeks ago: “The Akon City project no longer exists. Fortunately, an agreement has been reached between Sapco and the entrepreneur Alioune Badara Thiam [aka Akon]. What he’s preparing with us is a realistic project, which Sapco will fully support.”

Akon is also about to join Post Malone and Beyoncé in the trend of going country; he's been teasing a country album, and he told TMZ that it's 60% done and he'll be announcing the features soon.