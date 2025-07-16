Skip to Content
Akon City Is Still Happening, Says Akon

7:21 PM EDT on July 16, 2025

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 22: Akon performs on the Mundo Stage during the Rock in Rio festival at Cidade do Rock on September 22, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Senegal announced that the West African country's plans for Akon City — a $6 billion Wakanda-style metropolis inspired by the R&B singer — were no longer happening. Now, Akon is declaring that it's still on.

"The Akon City project is under attack," he told TMZ, warning his fans of misinformation on the internet. "But, for the most part, the project is a city so it's not gonna stop. It's continuing."

"When you're doing something that big in Africa, specifically, with all these agendas tied to it, they're gonna try to discredit it for it not to happen," he added. "I just need people to be more wise and know that a project like this don't happen overnight."

This is, of course, at odds with Serigne Mamadou Mboup, the head of Senegal’s tourism development body, Sapco, told the BBC a few weeks ago: “The Akon City project no longer exists. Fortunately, an agreement has been reached between Sapco and the entrepreneur Alioune Badara Thiam [aka Akon]. What he’s preparing with us is a realistic project, which Sapco will fully support.”

Akon is also about to join Post Malone and Beyoncé in the trend of going country; he's been teasing a country album, and he told TMZ that it's 60% done and he'll be announcing the features soon.

#Akon is assuring #TMZHipHop that reports of his beloved "Akon City" project being canceled are grossly overblown -- but says there are a few haters who want to see it that way!!!#Exclusive story at the HERE: https://t.co/A5p7IrmOSa pic.twitter.com/zfne17Ggww

— TMZ (@TMZ) July 16, 2025

