Perry Farrell Is Already Suing His Ex-Jane’s Addiction Bandmates Back

Earlier today it was reported that Dave Navarro, Eric Avery, and Stephen Perkins were suing their Jane’s Addiction bandmate Perry Farrell for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, and breach of contract. The lawsuit follows several public incidents, including an onstage fight betwen Farrell and Navarro in September. Now Farrell is suing the trio back for assault and battery, bullying and harassment, and breach of contract, among other allegations.

Farrell filed the legal complaint — which is not a countersuit but instead a separate lawsuit — with his wife Etty Lau Farrell and his touring company. He also alleges that he had no say in canceling the Jane's Addiction tour and breaking up the band. He claims the fight with Navarro was a result of his frustration of his bandmates “playing their instruments at a high volume so that he could not hear himself sing without blasting his own in-ear monitors at an unsafe level,” and that Navarro “charged and assaulted” Farrell and his wife backstage.

Farrell's lawyer shared the following statement:

As a founding member and creative force behind Jane’s Addiction, Perry Farrell has always prioritized the band’s legacy and its supporters, which is why the events of September 13th, 2024 in Boston and the resulting fallout was so devastating. Without warning or consultation and using Perry as a scapegoat, Dave Navarro and the other band members took it upon themselves to abruptly cancel the remaining tour dates—violating contracts and disregarding all professional obligations. Perry was blindsided by not being allowed to vote and be heard, leaving him unable to plead his case to continue the tour for their fans. If that was not harmful enough, Dave Navarro then intentionally and publicly blamed Perry for the canceled tour dates effectively destroying Perry’s reputation and causing him irreparable harm. Despite this continued bullying perpetuated by Navarro, Perry’s dedication to Jane’s Addiction and the preservation of its positive impact on the music industry remains unshaken. He is actively exploring ways to address the situation and ensure accountability.

Navarro, Avery, and Perkins' lawsuit against Farrell seeks $10 million in damages.

UPDATE: One of the attorneys representing Navarro, Avery, and Perkins has issued statements regarding the band's initial lawsuit as well as Farrell's complaint. It reads: