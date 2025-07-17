Skip to Content
Alabama Shakes Debut New Songs At Reunion Tour Kickoff In Chicago

8:57 PM EDT on July 16, 2025

PASADENA, CA – JUNE 24: Musican Brittany Howard of musical group Alabama Shakes performs on The Oaks stage during Arroyo Seco Weekend at the Brookside Golf Course at on June 24, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Arroyo Seco Weekend)

|Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Alabama Shakes kicked off the year by teasing their first new music in eight years and announcing a reunion tour. The first show went down last night in Chicago and featured debuts of unreleased songs.

At the Salt Shed, the trio played a career-spanning set, which included the never-before-heard tunes “American Dream” and “Another Life,” which will hopefully get a release soon. They also gave live debuts to Sound & Color’s “Drive By Baby” and “Someday.”

Brittany Howard also gave an optimistic speech for the final song "Always Alright," expressing, "There's more of us, I think, that want to do good things in the world. Live a peaceful life. See things. Achieve things. Love." Watch footage from the night below.

