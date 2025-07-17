Alabama Shakes Debut New Songs At Reunion Tour Kickoff In Chicago

Alabama Shakes kicked off the year by teasing their first new music in eight years and announcing a reunion tour. The first show went down last night in Chicago and featured debuts of unreleased songs.

At the Salt Shed, the trio played a career-spanning set, which included the never-before-heard tunes “American Dream” and “Another Life,” which will hopefully get a release soon. They also gave live debuts to Sound & Color’s “Drive By Baby” and “Someday.”

Brittany Howard also gave an optimistic speech for the final song "Always Alright," expressing, "There's more of us, I think, that want to do good things in the world. Live a peaceful life. See things. Achieve things. Love." Watch footage from the night below.