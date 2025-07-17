Coldplay Seemingly Catch Tech CEO Cheating With Coworker In Awkward Viral Video

Did you know that Coldplay's current live show has a whole kiss-cam segment, like an NBA game? During Coldplay's live show, stadium screens apparently show unsuspecting couples in the crowd, and then Chris Martin urges them to kiss. I didn't know that. Neither, apparently, did Andy Byron, CEO of the tech platform Astronomer, which is reportedly valued at $1.3 billion. At a recent Coldplay gig in Boston, Coldplay's kiss-cam caught Byron all snuggled up with a woman who is not his wife, and that video quickly went viral.

Earlier this week, Coldplay ployed a pair of shows at Foxborough's Gillette Stadium, home of the Patriots. As The Sun reports, the band's kiss-cam captured an image of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, who is married, and the company's HR chief Kristin Cabot, who is not his wife. Upon realizing that they were on camera, Cabot covered her face and then turned her back to the camera, while Byron visibly panicked and then ducked down offscreen. Chris Martin's narration of the moment was pretty funny: "Ooooh, look at these two! All right, come on, you're OK! Oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy." Apparently he took an improv comedy class just a few days before the show. Enjoy the spectacle of their humiliation below.

“Oh shit," Martin said after. "I hope we didn’t do something bad."

I bet this guy thought he was pretty smart. I bet he was like, "Nobody will report it to HR if I'm having an affair with the HR lady!" Little did he know. The New York Post already spoke to an old colleague of Byron who calls him a "toxic" boss and says former employees are “laughing their ass off."

The smiling woman in the video was rumored to be one of Cabot’s direct reports (who was promoted last week), but Astronomer has denied anyone else from the company was in attendance. And this morning Byron’s wife apparently dropped his last name from her Facebook profile.

