Watch Lady Gaga Perform Live Debuts And Rarities At The Mayhem Ball Tour Kickoff In Las Vegas

After making a big splash at Coachella and coming to Brazil back in the spring, Lady Gaga launched her global Mayhem Ball tour at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Wednesday night. The career-spanning set had a little bit of everything for Little Monsters, including the live debut of "LoveDrug," several songs performed in full for the first time, and a few old favorites trotted out for the first time in years.

As setlist.fm tells us, Gaga's 27-song set included the first full performance of "Paparazzi" since 2014, the first-ever full run through "The Beast," the first performances of "Applause" and "Million Reasons" since 2020, the debut of "Kill For Love" as its own full song rather than incorporated into "Shadow Of A Man," and the first appearance of "Summerboy" at a Gaga show since way back in 2007 — as in, a year before she released her breakthrough hit "Just Dance."

You can see fan-made footage of all those songs from Vegas below, along with the setlist. And why don't you revisit our Gaga interview from this year too?

https://youtube.com/watch?v=qxxFcpaqVxk

https://youtube.com/watch?v=nbI3qRgCee4

SETLIST:

Act I: Of Velvet And Ice

"Bloody Mary"

"Abracadabra"

"Judas / Aura" (with elements of "Abracadabra")

"Scheiße" (with elements of "Judas")

"Garden Of Eden"

"Poker Face"

Act II: And She Fell Into A Gothic Dream

"Perfect Celebrity"

"Disease"

"Paparazzi"

"LoveGame"

"Alejandro"

"The Beast"

Act III: The Beautiful Nightmare That Knows Her Name

"Killah"

"Zombieboy"

"LoveDrug"

"Applause"

"Just Dance"

"Wake Her Up! (with elements of "Abracadabra (Cirkut Remix)")

Act IV: Every Chessboard Has Two Queens

"Shadow Of A Man"

"Kill For Love" (with elements of "Monster")

"Summerboy"

"Born This Way"

"Million Reasons" (with elements of "Abracadabra")

"Shallow"

"Die With A Smile"

"Vanish Into You"

Finale: Eternal Aria Of The Monster Heart

"Bad Romance"

Encore:

"How Bad Do U Want Me"