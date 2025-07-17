Teen Hospitalized After Destroy Lonely Reportedly Urged Him To Jump Offstage

Atlanta rapper Destroy Lonely, part of Playboi Carti's Opium label and crew, is known for wild, physical live shows. Last weekend, Destroy Lonely performed at Beach Please, a massive annual rap festival in Romania, and he reportedly encouraged a 15-year-old fan to dive off the stage. That fan was hospitalized in intensive care after landing chest-first on a metal barricade.

As Rolling Stone points out, the fan, identified only as Nicholas, spoke to the Romanian news platform Observator and told the story. During Destroy Lonely's set, Nicholas joined him onstage, dancing and singing along. After a minute, Destroy Lonely reportedly told the kid, "I need you to jump right back in there with your friends! You ready?" In video from the festival, you can see Destroy Lonely grabbing Nicholas and herding him toward the edge of the stage, whereupon the young fan lands hard.

In his Google-translated comments, Nicholas says, "When I fell, I thought I was dying. I had no more air, I ran out of air. I thought if I didn’t get help here, these would be my last moments." After his ill-fated stagedive, Nicholas reportedly suffered from a pulmonary contusion and lesions on his liver and one of his kidneys, and it'll take him a few weeks to recover. Nicholas' mother, who attended the festival with him, intends to file a complaint.

In Google-translated comments to Romanian newspaper Adevarul, Beach Please co-founder Andrei Şelaru put the blame squarely on Destroy Lonely:

We stand with the young man who suffered an injury last night, during a spontaneous moment spent onstage. We believe that the incident was caused by an irresponsible attitude of the artist who invited him onstage and urged him to jump. That is why, as of today, we have a new rule at the festival: no participant has access to the stage, even if invited by the artist.

At last year's Beach Please, Wiz Khalifa apologized to the nation of Romania after smoking weed mid-set, and French Montana brought Andrew Tate onstage.