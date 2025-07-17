Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Pool Kids – “Leona Street”

2:36 PM EDT on July 17, 2025

Alexa Viscius

Last month Pool Kids announced their signing to Epitaph with the release of "Easier Said Than Done," the title track from their new album, and man, that song was good. So is "Leona Street," the next new Pool Kids single, out today. It's a wildly catchy pop-rock song (it sort of reminds me of Hot Chelle Rae's "Tonight Tonight") with some challenging, borderline heartbreaking subject matter.

As Christine Goodwyne explains, the song traces her internal monologue while passing by an old friend's house:

This was a person who really knew me, and was familiar with my futile cycles of trying to get better. I was thinking about how they would laugh if they saw me outside on a run, once again going through the motions of trying to get it together. It forced me to confront that I am still the flawed person this old friend would remember, the kind of person that let the friendship die in the first place.

Goodwyne co-directed the "Leona Street" video with Zach Miller. Watch it below.

Easier Said Than Done is out 8/15 on Epitaph.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Neba Solo & Benego Diakité Announce New Album A Djinn And A Hunter Went Walking: Hear “Seko”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Charli XCX Unveils The Moment At Sundance, Stars In New A. G. Cook Video

January 27, 2026
New Music

Footballhead – “Diversion”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Brown Horse Announce New Album Total Dive: Hear “Twisters”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Stuck Announce New Album Optimizer: Hear “Instakill”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Miss Grit Announces New Album Under My Umbrella: Hear “Stranger”

January 27, 2026