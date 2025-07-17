Pool Kids – “Leona Street”

Last month Pool Kids announced their signing to Epitaph with the release of "Easier Said Than Done," the title track from their new album, and man, that song was good. So is "Leona Street," the next new Pool Kids single, out today. It's a wildly catchy pop-rock song (it sort of reminds me of Hot Chelle Rae's "Tonight Tonight") with some challenging, borderline heartbreaking subject matter.

As Christine Goodwyne explains, the song traces her internal monologue while passing by an old friend's house:

This was a person who really knew me, and was familiar with my futile cycles of trying to get better. I was thinking about how they would laugh if they saw me outside on a run, once again going through the motions of trying to get it together. It forced me to confront that I am still the flawed person this old friend would remember, the kind of person that let the friendship die in the first place.

Goodwyne co-directed the "Leona Street" video with Zach Miller. Watch it below.

Easier Said Than Done is out 8/15 on Epitaph.