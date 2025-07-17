Biohazard Announce First New Album In 13 Years Divided We Fall: Hear “Fuck The System”

Last month Biohazard returned with “Forsaken,” their first new song in 13 years. Now the Brooklyn hardcore outfit is announcing Divided We Fall, the long-awaited followup to 2012's Reborn In Defiance, along with tour dates. The second single "Fuck The System" is out now.

The band features the original lineup of Billy Graziadei on vocals and guitar, Bobby Hambel on lead guitar, Danny Schuler on drums, and Evan Seinfeld on vocals and bass. The LP was produced, mixed, and mastered by Matt Hyde (Slayer, Deftones). About the reunion, Hambel says:

We are really excited to finally have the classic Biohazard lineup back together in the studio. This album has been a long time coming, and the record is straight from our hearts — we can’t wait for everybody to hear it, and to head out and play these new songs live. See you out there!

As for the single, Graziadei explains, “‘Fuck The System’ is Biohazard calling it like it is. The powers that be have us at odds and beefin’ with each other while they sit back and cash in. It’s no accident the world’s burnin’ in front of our eyes. It’s all divide and control — while they keep us divided by politics, class, race, all of it, and have us out here fighting each other, they’re pulling the strings. ‘Fuck The System’ is our war cry about the state of the world with no sugarcoated bullshit.”

Check it out below along with their upcoming shows.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Fuck The System"

02 "Forsaken"

03 "Eyes On Six"

04 "Death Of Me"

05 "Word To The Wise"

06 "Fight To Be Free"

07 "War Inside Me"

08 "S.I.T.F.O.A."

09 "Tear Down The Walls"

10 "I Will Overcome"

11 "Warriors"

TOUR DATES:

10/03 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving

10/03-05 - Princeton, AL @ Furnace Fest 2025

10/04 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi Fi Annex

10/05 - Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

10/07 - Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheeler's

10/08 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

10/10 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

10/11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

10/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

10/13 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

10/15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/16 - Denver, CO @ Gothic

10/18 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

10/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/21 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

10/22 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater

10/23 - Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot

10/25 - Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre

10/26 - Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

10/28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/29 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium

10/31 - Allentown, PA @ Archer Music Hall

11/01 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

11/02 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's

Divided We Fall is out 10/17 via BLKIIBLK. Pre-order it here.