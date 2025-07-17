Biohazard Announce First New Album In 13 Years Divided We Fall: Hear “Fuck The System”

Last month Biohazard returned with “Forsaken,” their first new song in 13 years. Now the Brooklyn hardcore outfit is announcing Divided We Fall, the long-awaited followup to 2012's Reborn In Defiance, along with tour dates. The second single "Fuck The System" is out now.
The band features the original lineup of Billy Graziadei on vocals and guitar, Bobby Hambel on lead guitar, Danny Schuler on drums, and Evan Seinfeld on vocals and bass. The LP was produced, mixed, and mastered by Matt Hyde (Slayer, Deftones). About the reunion, Hambel says:
We are really excited to finally have the classic Biohazard lineup back together in the studio. This album has been a long time coming, and the record is straight from our hearts — we can’t wait for everybody to hear it, and to head out and play these new songs live. See you out there!
As for the single, Graziadei explains, “‘Fuck The System’ is Biohazard calling it like it is. The powers that be have us at odds and beefin’ with each other while they sit back and cash in. It’s no accident the world’s burnin’ in front of our eyes. It’s all divide and control — while they keep us divided by politics, class, race, all of it, and have us out here fighting each other, they’re pulling the strings. ‘Fuck The System’ is our war cry about the state of the world with no sugarcoated bullshit.”
Check it out below along with their upcoming shows.
TRACKLIST:
01 "Fuck The System"
02 "Forsaken"
03 "Eyes On Six"
04 "Death Of Me"
05 "Word To The Wise"
06 "Fight To Be Free"
07 "War Inside Me"
08 "S.I.T.F.O.A."
09 "Tear Down The Walls"
10 "I Will Overcome"
11 "Warriors"
TOUR DATES:
10/03 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving
10/03-05 - Princeton, AL @ Furnace Fest 2025
10/04 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi Fi Annex
10/05 - Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest
10/07 - Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheeler's
10/08 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
10/10 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
10/11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
10/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
10/13 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
10/15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/16 - Denver, CO @ Gothic
10/18 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
10/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/21 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
10/22 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater
10/23 - Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot
10/25 - Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre
10/26 - Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
10/28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/29 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium
10/31 - Allentown, PA @ Archer Music Hall
11/01 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
11/02 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's
Divided We Fall is out 10/17 via BLKIIBLK. Pre-order it here.